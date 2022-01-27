“By the great ghosts of Pontoosuc, will you look who’s here!”
Mrs. Jerome Walker and her three-year-old son, Jerry Jr., of Lanesboro, looked around in response to the call from Mr. Walker. Their eyes blinded by the glare, they saw nothing, but they heard a cheerful “quack, quack,” in the snowdrifts behind them.
Before he could see the object clearly, Jerry Jr., exclaimed:
“Why it’s Joseph.”
And sure enough, it was Joseph, Jerry’s pet duck given to him last Easter.
Now Joseph is a remarkable duck. He and Jerry’s English setter Bo-Peep are inseparable, and you rarely see one of the three but what you see them all.
Yesterday, the Walkers joined Mr. and Mrs. Albert Sambel for a skiing party at Gunn’s Grove, an eighth of a mile from their home on Narragansett Avenue. The English setter was allowed to come along but they thought Joseph was safe at home, until they heard his unmistakable voice calling from the snowbank. Joseph had discovered that his webbed feet adapt him not only for swimming, but for walking on top of the snow, so he just waddled after the party as fast as he could, scarcely sinking into the snow.
Bo-Peep gave a bark of joy and ran up to his pal. With one lap of his long tongue he gave Joseph an affectionate kiss from his bill to his tail, and then leaped into the air a few times to give further evidence of his happiness.
Realizing that the skiing party would be a fizzle if they had to wait for Joseph to come down and come up the hill, every time they took a slide, and also wishing to show his friends what an obedient duck Joseph really was, Mr. Walker commanded:
“Joseph, go sit under that tree.”
With alacrity and a speed rather surprising in a duck, Joseph waddled over to a near-by tree and quacked his approval as he just sat and watched the skiers and Jerry Jr., on his toboggan, pass him on the hill. There he sat until the party called it a day and gave him the signal to come along.
At home, Joseph and Bo-Peep went through their little ceremonies. Bo-Peep smoothed over Joseph’s ruffled feathers. Joseph picked a few burrs from Bo-Peep’s fur and then for added comfort gave Bo-Peep a friendly twist of the ear.