Ask Miss Joan Lynsky what type of people she enjoys, and she will quickly respond, “People with problems to solve.”
It is fortunate that Miss Lynsky has a tinge of Scotland Yard in her nature because as a member of the Berkshire Athenaeum’s reference staff, she needs it.
When someone wants to learn last week’s winning lottery number or the name and address of a company president whose products prove less reliable than advertised, the reference staff can usually find the answer after a look or two into their files.
“We try to act like a community clearing house, channeling those questions we can’t answer to the proper resource,” explains Phyllis Zack, supervisor of reference services at the Athenaeum.
Mrs. Zack has been a member of the reference department for 13 years and has acquired a reputation for prompt replies to tough queries. As one regular user of her services commented, “She has usually found what you want to know almost before you’ve reached the question mark.”
The reference staff has saved more students in their research for papers and solved more dilemmas of the public than can ever be estimated. In her annual report, Mrs. Zack calculated that a total of 38,543 persons used the Athenaeum’s reference services in 1972.
Although librarians don’t take a professional oath of office like the Hippocratic oath in the medical field, reference librarians apparently have an unwritten code of their own. It seems to consist of a pledge never to cease until the answer is found, even if it means battling through wheels of microfilm and volumes of weighty data that would challenge the patience of a scholarly monk.
Among the requests recently received by Miss Lynsky and Mrs. Ruth White, the two assistants in the reference department, were ones for information on the techniques and safety precautions of dynamite blasting; expenditures of Americans on tobacco and alcoholic beverages, the location of San Quentin Prison; Thoreau’s influence on American thought; address of the Chamber of Commerce in Sarasota, Fla.; summer camps in Berkshire County, and the spelling of the word “smorgasbord.”
Although the questions are of varying degree of difficulty, it also seems to be a clause of the unwritten librarian’s code never to laugh, nor even snicker, at a patron’s query.
However, there are occasions when the reference staff will indulge in a private smile over a request, particularly when it involves trying to help the public determine just what it does want. For example, there was the woman who called and asked, “Do you have any information on those venerable diseases?”