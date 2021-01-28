HOUSATONIC — Robert E. Ezequelle, who waded one quarter of a mile through flood waters of the Housatonic River to rescue a stranded horse in the midst of the Tyringham Valley, was awarded the Massachusetts SPCA medal here last night for his deed.
The award was presented to Mr. Ezequelle at his home by T. King Haswell of Pittsfield, prosecuting officer in the county for the SPCA.
The horse was stranded when the New Year’s weekend flood waters threatened the home of Mr. and Mrs. Creighton Stumbach on the Tyringham road. The family had to be evacuated by boat. Their horse was left behind. Later firemen tried to rescue the five-year-old animal, but the attempt had to be abandoned when the horse tried to climb into the boat with the rescue party.
Mr. Ezequelle, owner of the former Stedman rake factory in Tyringham and the former Ballou basket factory in Becket, was driving his family around to look at flood damage, when he first heard of the animal’s plight.
A lover of horses, Ezequelle decided to try to make the rescue.
He took a pair of chest-high waders from the rear of his jeep and started his quarter-mile hike through the swirling waters to the stranded horse. Being careful not to step into a washout, he inched his way to where the horse was standing.
Flood waters pounded at the horse’s belly and rain had frozen on the animal’s back. The horse stood firm and refused to move. Patting the horse on the nose, Mr. Ezequelle finally succeeded in getting the horse to follow him a short way, but again the horse became frightened and turned back.
Luck was with the Housatonic man as he looked around for a rope. He found a child’s swing floating near by, ripped off the rope that held it and fashioned a halter.
The workhorse pet didn’t mind the makeshift device and slowly followed his rescuer to shore. The trip took about a half hour.