NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — Three shattering blasts on an air horn heralded the entrance to New Lebanon Center of the Highway Post Office at 11:15 this morning, 90 minutes late.
The huge van, painted a fetching blue and red, and manned by United States postal employees, was greeted with a storm of snowballs from two score more school children, and by unveiled skepticism from adult residents of this small town.
"I think this is a great deal of fuss over an uncertainty," Bernard H. Richmond said. The white-haired former postmaster, now nearing his 80th birthday, understands that "up and down the valley, people are dissatisfied with the change."
Indeed Mr. Richmond had some reason for irritation. Just as he began a prepared speech, the horn again sounded, and the gears began grinding. The huge tires dug into the snow, the entire back end began skidding to the right, causing Mr. Richmond and Postmaster Gertrude H. LaPlante to scurry into the crowd. Mr. Richmond did not complete his talk.
Justice of the Peace Austin D. Haight, who preceded Mr. Richmond to the very informal speakers' stand, was no more enthusiastic. After saying that he had received the New York Herald Tribune at 8:30 in the morning for 303 out of 313 weekdays in the year for 42 years, "earlier than my sleepy relatives see it in New York City," Mr. Haight declared:
"This traveling post office is new to us. I have no doubt that it will safely deliver us our mail. It will probably sort our mail so that fewer letters are carried by. However it has a pretty high standard to maintain. It will have to be mighty good to be better."
Someone in the small gathering looked at his watch when he heard the horn and muttered: "The only thing that's on time around here is the water."
Before the bus had stopped, the front door was opened by William T. Byrne, congressional representative from New York's 28th District. He was all smiles, and was the only person who gave the highway post office an unqualified approval.
Shivering slightly without his overcoat, Mr. Byrne said:
"This will take the postal control away from the private railroad interests, and put it where it belongs — in the hands of the public."
Hardworking Mrs. LaPlante, whose recent work has been quadrupled by the change, hasn't decided what she thinks.