It was like old times in the armory last night — a crowd that filled the great hall to overflowing, gaiety running and staying high, music of quality unexcelled, refreshments, guests from many towns within a far radius of Pittsfield, a mingling of the old and the new dances, a lunch at midnight — no wonder success was "writ large" everywhere. Fifteen hundred attended and $800 will be cleared by the Police Association, whose third annual concert and ball it was.
Charles W. Minahan of The Wendell Hotel company sent the flags with which the interior of the armory was patriotically adorned. Thomas F. Duffy, "the old reliable," was master of ceremonies. He made all the very many announcements relating to cars, supper, things lost and found, and so on. There was a fair response to the call to form for the first "square dance," but delay came in later instances and so popular extras were substituted. The orchestra of 25 pieces was stationed in the gallery at the north end of the hall and played magnificently. William J. Gorman directed. To the question, "How was the music?" it is only necessary to cite the innumerable encores to find the answer. Mr. Gorman introduced all the old favorites and many new ones. The placing of the orchestra or band in the gallery promises to be a permanent thing at the armory. The erection of a sounding board just below the rafters would improve the acoustics, but this is offered merely as a suggestion and in no sense a criticism. The volume of sound is all-satisfying even as conditions are now. The concert was a delight — the music for the dancing superb.
Mayor and Mrs. George W. Faulkner had been invited to lead the grand march, but the serious illness of Mrs. Faulkner prevented their attendance. Chief and Mrs. John L. Sullivan were at the head of the line and were escorted by Mr. Duffy.
Chief Sullivan wore his new full-dress uniform and had obeyed the jocular mandate of the court to display upon his breast the beautiful badge presented to him by the citizens of Pittsfield.