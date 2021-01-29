MOUNT WASHINGTON — For the first time in 44 years the name of Gilbert K. Isaacson will not be on the ballot for selectman at the town meeting here.
Mr. Isaacson, 65, dean of Berkshire County selectmen, announced yesterday that he would not seek a 45th term at Monday’s elections. “I don’t improve with age,” he gave as his reason for retiring from the Board of Selectmen. One source close to Mr. Isaacson, however, felt he wants to give other men a chance to serve on the board.
Although he is retiring as a selectman, Mr. Isaacson will be a candidate for road commissioner, tree warden and the Board of Assessors. He is an incumbent in each of these posts.
Mr. Isaacson is a Republican, but he said Mount Washington politics have never been run by party. He said that in recent years there has scarcely been any political opposition at all in town elections.
As to the Republican party nationally and its showing in November, Mr. Isaacson shares the common party view. “We don’t talk about the recent elections,” he said.
A native of this town, Mr. Isaacson said the biggest change he has seen during his 44 years as a selectman is the shift from farming here to summer residences. “There’s only one cow in town,” Mr. Isaacson pointed out, “no horse and only a handful of chickens.” He keeps about “a dozen” chickens himself and he says that is about the limit for most residents now.
“The farms were taken up by the city people,” Mr. Isaacson said reflectively. They used to raise cattle, calves and sell butter, according to Mr. Isaacson. But from farming, many people went to summer boarding houses, then they sold the farms. “Now two-thirds of the town is owned by non-residents,” he said.
Mr. Isaacson’s parents, Newton and Emma Isaacson, were farm workers in this town. Mr. Isaacson dates the end of farming here to the death of his father in 1925. At that time, Gilbert Isaacson had been a selectman 10 years.
As road commissioner, Mr. Isaacson heads a three-man crew that keeps the town’s roads plowed and sanded in the winter. They work with state crews in the summer. He gives as the most memorable experience on the job the “year of the floods,” 1955. He said the Bash Bish Falls road to New York State was blocked all year and the road was closed for almost a week.
Mr. Isaacson does “some” hunting and manages to “get my deer every year.” He doesn’t fish now as much as he used to. He keeps a couple of bags of suet hanging from a bush near his brown-shingled home on West Street so that the chickadees will have something to eat. His house was once part of a vast farm-estate that was divided into smaller lots and sold.