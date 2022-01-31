FLORIDA — Through the Red Cross, the pupils of the Shaft School in Florida are drinking milk at lunch for the first time. In a one-room schoolhouse, 15 children supplement their sandwiches with a pint of milk, the only fresh milk they have during the day, as there is no dairy route in that section. There are two cows in town.
About two miles off the Mohawk Trail, near the shaft that serves as one of the ventilators of the Hoosac Tunnel, the school is a replica of the one-room institution attended by their great-grandfathers. It is set on a hill, with the Hoosac Range as a background. The light, when needed, is furnished by kerosene lamps, the heat by a huge coke stove, and the music by an old-fashioned parlor organ. But they have running water, which is piped into the building and runs by gravity. There are eight grades.
While the setting is that of a century or more ago, the teaching is not. They have a teacher and superintendent with modern ideas, who know that growing children should have fresh milk. The nutritionist of the Massachusetts Health Department and the Red Cross have arranged for the Trudeau dairy of North Adams to supply 15 pints of milk every day. Delivery is made possible by Herbert Burdick, who drives the school bus. Before picking up the children each morning he picks up the case of milk.
The youngest children have a half-pint soon after they arrive and another at lunch. The older ones drink both bottles at noon. David Malcolm, district superintendent, and Mrs. Judson Goman, the teacher whose own two children are pupils, are watching the project with interest. The pupils were weighed when the so-called “school lunch” program started in the fall, and their weight will be checked when school closes for the winter vacation of five or six weeks in a few days. It is expected that the addition of the vitamins, calcium and other important nutritional elements in the milk will be reflected in health and weight.
The Red Cross nutrition service is paying for the milk until June, as a demonstration of the importance of well-balanced lunches. It is hoped that other rural communities lacking milk delivery will adopt school lunch programs.