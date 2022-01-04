One of these days you may end up in a dentist's chair with earphones on your head, listening to "The Blue Danube," while the Man in White excavates away at your teeth.
But on the other hand, you probably won't.
Dentistry's latest contribution to the march of science is what is known as "audio analgesia." However, it looks like local dentists are not being swept off their feet by it. They seem to think it's for the birds, rather than people.
Audio analgesia was developed a couple of years ago by a Boston dentist and a Cambridge psychologist. Several dental equipment companies are now putting out expensive contraptions to bring audio analgesia to the public, and recently a group of Berkshire County dentists attended a New York City convention where they saw demonstrations of it. They are not agog.
Audio analgesia works on the principle that a certain type of sound can be a pain deadener for some patients. This noise is called "white sound." One local dentist says it sounds "like static on a radio." To cover up this sound, tapes are supplied with soothing music. The patient has a set of earphones, and so does the dentist.
It can be sort of cumbersome, apparently. As one dentist put it, "How many more contraptions can a dentist get into the patient's mouth and still get his hand in?"
He ticked off some of the equipment now encumbering patients' oral cavities — saliva ejectors, cotton rolls, cotton roll holders, probes, mirrors. "On top of this," he says, "you've got them strapped in with a napkin. It's a ridiculous situation."
Some dentists, as well as the American Dental Association, are also worried about the "white sound." It is feared that in some cases it might cause hearing damage.
Another Pittsfield dentist was afraid his working quarters would look like "the Sing Sing electric chair chamber" if he jams any more gadgets into it.
Another dentist thought, "It's just another fad. It's like the air blast drill they had 10 years ago. Or the Cavitron — an ultra-sonic cutting instrument that threw up such a flurry of abrasive you couldn't see what you were doing."
The dentist machinery companies turn out "a million gizmos," another dentist said. "They come out with gadget after gadget." Concerning audio analgesia, he said, "You get some nervous patients whom you have to knock unconscious anyway, and they're catering to this type of patient."
It seems sad, but it looks like you'll never get to hear "The Blue Danube" while getting your teeth drilled.