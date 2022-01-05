When three Hinsdale youths braved the treacherous ice of the Housatonic to rescue Arnold Brewer's white collie, they had no thoughts of praise nor medals. They got both.
This week, T. King Haswell, agent for the Berkshire branch, Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, went to Hinsdale to keep an appointment with the young men, John and Robert O'Brien and Franklin Hoxie. They did not know who wanted to see them at the Selectmen's office, but they went. To their surprise, Mr. Haswell presented each of them a SPCA medal for their "unselfish heroism."
Present for the informal ceremony was Peggy, the white collie, and its young master, Arnold Brewer, and they both seemed as pleased as the three heroes did.
A letter signed by Dr. Francis H. Rowley, president of the Massachusetts SPCA, was read. Addressed to the three young men, the letter said, in part:
"I have just learned of your fine deed in rescuing the collie owned by Harry Brewer (father of Arnold) and am glad to send you each a medal showing the appreciation of the Massachusetts Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of your unselfish heroism. Man has no more devoted and faithful friend among the creatures below him than the dog."
It was Mrs. James Dowling, whose property borders the river, who first noted the dog's plight Dec. 21. She telephoned Mrs. Thomas McCasland of the telephone exchange who in turn called Cudahy's store for volunteers to rescue the animal. John O'Brien shoved a ladder onto the thin ice while Robert O'Brien shouted words of encouragement to Peggy. Franklin Hoxie, who was passing, rushed to the scene and soon the young men had dragged the animal to safety. The thin ice broke behind them as, lying flat on the surface, they edged toward shore. This is the third time the O'Brien family and others have helped save dogs from death at this particular spot.