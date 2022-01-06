It's not everybody who is a selling writer at the age of 10. Not even such enfants terribles as Francoise Sagan and Truman Capote made it that early.
But out at Highland School there is a girl, who only a few days ago began to write her age in two figures, who has sold a story, and for $10.
Her name is Edith Bach and she's a member of Mrs. Dorothy L. Ferguson's fourth-grade class. Her parents are Mr. and Mrs. Werner Bach of 21 Auburn St. Mr. Bach is a GE engineer.
Mrs. Ferguson's class puts out a school paper, "The Highland News," every couple of weeks. News, essays and whatnot are contributed by the children. Edith is social editor.
Recently she decided she wanted to branch out into fiction writing. Mrs. Ferguson had some magazines around for the purpose of giving the children ideas on something to write about. Edith noticed an ad for Her Majesty Underwear Co. in the Ladies' Home Journal. It depicted a little girl with a crown on her head going up in a balloon.
Of such prosaic fodder is inspiration born in a true artist. Edith took it from there, writing a short story entitled "The Princess Who Visited Santa Claus." In a balloon. It was published in two parts, in succeeding editions of "The Highland News."
Edith's fame might never have spread beyond the Highland School district had not a friend of Mrs. Ferguson's seen the story and suggested Mrs. Ferguson send it to Her Majesty Underwear Co. in Mauldin, S.C. She did.
Back came a letter from Arthur Magill, president of the company. He wrote:
"Dear Edith:
"Your teacher, Mrs. Ferguson, sent me a copy of your school paper which contained your story, 'The Princess Who Visited Santa Claus,' and I thought it was such a nice story that I would like to buy it from you. I am, therefore, enclosing a check for $10.
"Maybe when you grow up you will be a writer and if you meet a magazine editor and he says to you, 'Edith, how long have you been writing and have you ever sold anything?' you can then say, 'Oh yes, I sold my first story back in 1960. Of course, he will then think that you are an accomplished writer and have had a great deal of experience."
Up to now, Edith hadn't though of becoming a writer. In her time, she's thought of being a mother, nurse and ballet dancer, and thinks maybe she can combine the three careers. She's going to put the $10 with the money she's saved from baby-sitting at home and from her allowance.