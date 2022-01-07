Fred Martin Jr., anticipating visiting all of the familiar places in Pittsfield he had known as a boy, came home for his first Christmas in 22 years and his first extended leave in 10 to find "the little New England hometown" he had been envisioning as he traveled all over the world, was gone.
His first shock was when he looked for the Wendell Hotel, where he expected to take a right turn down West Street on his way to his parents' home at 17 Merriam St. No Wendell. In its place was an immense complex completely foreign to him, the new Berkshire Common.
He was a trifle confused when he drove down West Street, although impressed by the new round O'Connell-Cadillac building and the size of the Adams Super Market. "But where have the Busy Bee and all the other restaurants gone?" he wanted to know.
Fred enlisted in the Air Force when he was 18. In the 22 intervening years he has acquired a senior master sergeant rating, a wife, three children and 60 pounds.
While Fred and his family were growing, so was Pittsfield. "He was awed by all of the changes," his brother, Atty. John J. Martin, said. "He left what he considered a one-horse town and returned to find a metropolis."
John took time away from his law practice to show his brother the town. "He found the face of North Street entirely changed," John said. England Brothers, the Miller Building, the banks, Kay's Textile Store all have new facades. He was astounded at the loss of Grant's and the 5 & 10s."
"It's almost as if my hometown isn't there any more," Fred said.
He couldn't believe what they had done to restore the old Town Hall or that the Peace Party House had been replaced by a parking lot at the corner of East Street and Wendell Avenue.
"I can close my eyes and still see it (Peace Party House) there," he said.
Fred was duly impressed by all of the new schools. He hadn't seen North or South Junior High, Taconic or Crosby. He was surprised at how the Girls Club and Boys' Club had grown. He also found it hard to believe that Fred Fahey was retiring as superintendent of the Boys' Club and Jim Mooney succeeding him. Martin and Mooney were classmates at St. Joseph's.
"Where did they all go?" he questioned when he couldn't find Grant's, Kresge's or the Summer Street A & P store, where he had worked before leaving Pittsfield.
Fred and his family spent many years going from one base to another. Their older daughter, Linda, 16, was born in France while they were at Droux AFB. The other two children, Patricia, 12, and Michael, 9, were born in Columbus, Ohio. The family has traveled all through Europe and Southeast Asia and spent six years in Hawaii.
Fred's most recent assignment is at Laredo AFB, Texas.