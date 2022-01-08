STOCKBRIDGE — New York City film makers Robert Deubel and Richard Barclay, aided by Saturday morning’s light snowfall and some 15 residents as extras, shot a series of exterior scenes throughout the town this weekend for their television drama, “A Christmas Story.”
The extras, many of them former models for Norman Rockwell paintings, promenaded from the Red Lion Inn to the former Town Hall on Main Street for nearly two hours Sunday morning as a crew repeatedly filmed the action from the roof of a moving van.
Main Street, lined with cars dating from the early 1940s and decorated for Christmas, was blocked to traffic by police from sunrise to about 9.
The aspiring actors and actresses, which included Selectwoman Mary V. Flynn, were not required to speak. Instead, dressed in winter clothing of the era, young families strolled down the front steps of the Red Lion Inn and peered into store windows, and sled-toting youngsters stopped to play in the snow.
The footage shot this weekend is the groundwork for a two-hour made-for-television movie Deubel and Barclay plan to film here based on the characters in many of Norman Rockwell’s paintings. The fictional Christmas story takes place in 1948. The film makers want to shoot the bulk of the script here in March, then offer the film to the three major television networks for bid. It would be released next Christmas.
For the March shooting, Deubel said yesterday more than 100 crew members and actors and actresses will arrive here.
He said Concepts Unlimited Inc., the firm that he and Barclay head, is talking with Red Lion Inn owners John H. and Jane Fitzpatrick about “taking over the entire inn for the duration of our stay.”
Yesterday, after the morning session, the men shot a sleigh scene at Ice Glen and a parishioner leaving the First Congregational Church. On Saturday, exterior shots of William Beautyman’s home on Yale Hill Road were filmed, as were scenes of children playing in the falling snow.
Deubel said one scene yet to be filmed is of a blizzard in which automobiles are caught in snowdrifts. He said if he is unable to film a natural blizzard here, he may have to resort to artificial snowmakers.