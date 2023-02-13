Eagle Archives, Feb. 13, 1950: Jesse James' cousin turns up in East Otis with questions to test new-found outlaw

EAST OTIS — One of “the James girls” is fixin’ to catch up with a long-lost cousin, name of Jesse.
The girl is Mrs. Mary Lee Taggart of this town, a granddaughter of Nancy Serilda James. She wants to find the 102-year-old man who turned up in a New York hotel last month, claiming to be the real Jesse James, not dead at all.
Inquiries this morning in New York disclosed that Jesse has checked out for Missouri. He had been using the name J. Frank Dalton since a mishap in 1882. Jesse says it was another fellow who was shot that year in St. Joseph, Mo.
Asked if she felt she is a sufficiently close relation to land a good share of the $2,000,000 loot that the new Jesse claims to have cached in the Oklahoma mountains, Mrs. Taggart allowed she did.
“Land!” she said. “Ought to be.”
She thinks the claim of the man in New York may be valid.
“His eyes look like the James eyes,” the Otis woman remarked, after seeing the newspaper picture of the man in New York.
“’Course,” she admitted, “you couldn’t tell much with all that beard on him, anyway.”
“At first, I thought it was somebody trying to get a lot of notoriety. But I just got it in my head that maybe he is, now.” She figures to test him and try to snag the old-time outlaw by questioning him closely; she’ll show him several pictures and challenge him to point out the old James home.
Mrs. Taggart will be 68 next birthday. She was born the year Jesse was supposed to have been killed.
“My grandmother,” she explained, “was the last of the James girls. She was Jesse’s father’s young sister. Some called her Nancy. Some called her Serildy. But she was Nancy Serilda James.
“I want to see what this Jesse will remember about his aunt, and see what he knows about his own brother, Frank. Frank hasn’t been dead so awfully long, you know,” said Mrs. Taggart, proprietor of the Hilltop House, East Otis tourist home. “One thing I would like to ask him is why he didn’t get around and try to see his son, Jesse, who was out in California.”
Mrs. Taggart came East from Jacksonville, Ill., almost 30 years ago. She made a trip to the old James home in Missouri in 1931 and had her picture taken with young Frank James (That’s old Frank’s boy”) and his wife. She has the honey dish the Jameses used to own, a picture of her grandmother and other photos to bring along when she visits the cousin she thought was dead.