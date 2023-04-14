Eagle Archives, April 14, 1975: Jesting voter finds himself chosen for school board

SHEFFIELD — Swept in on an electoral tidal wave composed of his own vote and those of three strangers who apparently heard his name mentioned while sitting in the Town Hall, Stephen J. Sable received the nomination of Sheffield Democrats for a seat on the Southern Berkshire Regional School Committee.
"I did?" responded Sable, an American history teacher at Lenox Memorial High School, when informed of his four-vote "mandate" after the ballots were counted Saturday. "You're kidding. That's outrageous. That's really outrageous. Does it pay anything? No. Well, that's the first thing we're going to change."
Sable said that when he came over to the Town Hall to vote on Saturday, he remarked out loud on the fact that no candidates were listed for two seats on the School Committee (in fact, no candidates were listed for 10 of the 12 contests on the ballot) and proposed to vote for himself.
Someone remarked that for his vote to count, his name would have to be written in exactly as it appeared on the official town voters list. Someone checked it and read it out loud. Sable wrote it in and so, he later surmised, did three other people sitting in the room filling out their ballots.
It was enough to put Sable over the top. Asked whether he would accept the party nomination, Sable said, "I'll have to check with my campaign manager."
Sable said he bothered to show up at all only because on Saturday morning he had received a call from Paul Greene who, on Saturday morning, decided to organize a write-in campaign for himself for Selectman.
Sable lives on Main Street, next to Greene's law office. "I figured I'd give him a hand," Sable said, "so he wouldn't give me a tough time if I didn't move my car out of his driveway sometime."
As it turned out, Sable's neighborly effort wasn't even needed. The Greene machine, whose constituent parts were Greene and his telephone, produced a landslide that would be the envy of Mayor Daley. Greene received 22 write-in votes for Selectman. No one else got any.
Greene was one of two persons whose name was actually listed on the ballot. He was a candidate for the Planning Board. However, Greene got wind of a write-in campaign to defeat him for the Planning Board seat and decided, therefore, to seek the Selectman's post. In the end, he won them both.