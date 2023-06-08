Eagle Archives, June 8, 1950: Jimmie Nigrelli conducts one-man drive to take 'junks and jalopies' off roads

In a virtual one-man effort to take "junks and jalopies" off the roads, James J. Nigrelli of Jimmie's Motor Sales at 737 East Street, has adopted what he views as a unique technique for disposing of cars of this type.
Jimmie hauls off with a sledge hammer, cracks the cylinder block wide open, and then swings back and slugs the radiator. He explains that he's doing his part to promote safety on the roads.
Not until the motor in the "junkies" has been rendered useless, does Jimmie turn his cars over to a junkman.
Other used car dealers occasionally send some of their early model cars to the junkman, he says, but they fail to immobilize the car before releasing it.
He explains that in many cases the junkman is able to turn around and sell the jalopy to a farmer who again puts the car back on the road.
In the past two weeks, Jimmie has swung his sledge hammer 42 times — three times at each car — and he's limbering up his hammer arm to crack four more cylinder blocks this week.
"The more old jalops off the rod, the less accidents," he says in recommending his method of handling dangerous cars to other dealers.
Jimmie concentrates on sending the early models, cars made before 1937 or '36, to the junk yard. Usually he pays about $10 to $25 for the relics and is often able to get the same price from the junk yards.
Strangely enough, many a rolling wreck drives into his used car lot despite the state's strict inspection system. One which arrived this week could not be stopped by its own brakes — yet was duly equipped with a sticker, he said.
"What I'm trying to do is get cars like that off the road," he comments.
Jimmie has had quite a while to reflect on the inherent dangers of an ill-equipped auto. Since the age of 14, he has been a part of the local automotive scene. He was the first employee of both Haddad's Motor Sales Inc. of West Street and Pete's Motors Inc. on East Street. He wound up 17 years with Pete's Motors four years ago when he opened his own used car lot.
No man to take chances, Mr. Nigrelli makes doubly sure that all the "jalops" he sells are in fact destined for scrap. Towards this end, he employs junkman Donald Bassett of Hancock Road, who effectively begins were Jimmie leaves off.
First the car is turned over on its back and then a half gallon of gas is applied over it along with a match. If there is any similarity between a smouldering heap that is left and an automobile, Jimmie Nigrelli feels it isn't his fault.