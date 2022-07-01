HINSDALE — Mr. and Mrs. Fred Drosehn of Peru Crossroads have seven sons and three daughters, all of whom started their school education in the brick schoolhouse in the south part of town. Frederick, the oldest, 34, started his studies at the school 27 years ago. His son, Fred, who entered Kittredge School last fall, is the third generation of Drosehns to begin their schoolwork in Hinsdale. His brother, George, will enter school in the fall.
For the first time in 17 years, September will find the Hinsdale schools without one of the senior Fred Drosehn's children as a pupil. The youngest son, Edward, 15, was graduated from Kittredge School this month. He is employed at the Sunset Dairy in Peru. Of the 10 children, 5 are married — Fred has 4 children; Mrs. Jennie Steele, Dalton, 2 children; William, 2 children; Mrs. Alicia Pelky, Peru, 2 children, and Winthrop. All the others except Edward, Frank, James, George and Annie are employed at either Crane & Company or at Byron Weston's. The married children also work at these mills.
Mrs. Drosehn prides herself that her family is never ill. She lays this to the fact that they have always eaten at home, or carried home cooked lunches, so she knew what food they were getting. Mrs. Drosehn says she still milks the cows twice a day and is willing to enlist in the armed forces "if they'll have me."
Mr. Drosehn celebrated his 65th birthday Sunday with a family dinner party at his home. He was born in Germany, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Drosehn, and came to this country when a year and half old. He began his education at the old stone school in Peru in 1883, having for his teacher Mrs. Julia Canfield Russell, mother of Edward J. Russell, school superintendent of Pittsfield. Later he went to school in Hinsdale at the Valley School, which is now the property of Robert J. Harrington.