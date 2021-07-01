Although military-type planes were not used, Howard Dutton and his Sky Devils, who presented an air show yesterday before 4000 spectators at the Pittsfield Airport for the benefit of the local VFW post, demonstrated with slower and smaller aircraft some of the air tactics employed by air force pilots during the war.
The show, which featured airobatics and novelty flying acts, was the best of its kind ever held in this area. The performers went through a two-hour program, highlighted by a parachute jump by Adeline Gray of Oxford, Conn., without a mishap but 10 minutes after the last act, a privately owned plane cracked up in a takeoff when one of the Sky Devils made an unexpected landing on the same runway.
John H. Flynn of Lenox, piloting a Taylorcraft which he bought in 1941, prevented a more serious accident when instead of crashing into the oncoming show plane, he “gunned” his motor which carried the aircraft to the left of the runway into a cable fence and caused extensive damage to the undercarriage. No one was injured. Mr. Flynn had as a passenger a friend of his son, who was making his first flight.
The parachutist, Miss Gray, narrowly escaped injury when, after leaping from a plane at an altitude of about 2500 feet, the wind carried her to the northeast corner of the field and she landed in a tree about 50 feet from the edge of Barker Road.
Although the ‘chute covered the top of the tree and cords became tangled up in the branches, Miss Gray breathed a sigh of relief when her feet touched the ground.
“I said my prayers for a few minutes,” she related as spectators tried to extricate her from the tree, adding, “I became nervous when the power lines near the road appeared in front of me.”
Pulling frantically on the parachute cords to escape landing in the power lines, Miss Gray did a commendable job in keeping the parachute heading for the row of trees.
The star performer of the show, Howard Dutton, who was a ferry command pilot during World War II, took his Waco plane through all types of precision airobatics, demonstrating slow rolls, inverted flights, steep climbs and loops of all descriptions. Later, while piloting a Piper Cub, he thrilled the crowd as he cut streamers in the air with the propeller and wings during a series of quick turns and climbs.
An act, never before shown in Pittsfield, left the crowd breathless as Dutton played leaf-frog with his plane over four automobiles parked in the middle of the field.