DALTON — Ulysses S. Grant and Brigham Young were among the 50,000 signers of the Centennial Register, now in the possession of the Byron Weston Company, used at the 100th anniversary celebration of the Declaration of Independence.
The 600 sheets of the 23 by 31-inch linen record paper in the huge, 105-pound register were manufactured in 1876 by the Dalton concern. The celebration, which more than 9,000,000 people attended, took place that year in Philadelphia.
Actually, there are two U.S. Grant signatures, and they are not alike. Which is the authentic, and which the spurious signature is still a mystery. Both are exactly the same with regard to the name, "U. S. Grant," and the place, "Washington, D.C." But the handwriting is decidedly different.
Donald M. Weston Jr., grandson of Byron Weston, said that the mystery might be cleared up before long, as he plans to have both signatures photostated and sent to Washington for a check with known U.S. Grant handwriting.
Brigham Young's signature appears at about the middle of the massive tome, but none of his wives seem to be recorded.
A few of the local names in the register are Leila Bull, Charles E. West, H. Hitt, C. Bentley, J. H. Adams, all of Dalton; James Cowan, Cyrus C. Henry, John W. Clark, Henry A. Brewster and Miss M. L. Pomeroy of Pittsfield; Robert McAlpine of Lee, Marcus H. Rogers of Great Barrington, and Alfred T. Perry of North Adams. Taken all together, it appears that about 100 Berkshire residents attended the celebration.
There are at least two signatures in Chinese writing, one in what seems to be Arabic, and an "Alexander Selin, professor, Russia." There is also a "Byron Weston," but no relation to the Dalton papermaker, since after the name is written "Ohio."
The ledger was one of 80,000 exhibits on view at the centennial, and Byron Weston Company's display of linen ledger and record paper won the highest award of all the U.S. entries in the field.