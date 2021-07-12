A cute, freckle-faced housewife sat at her kitchen table a couple of days ago, her dog asleep at her feet, and began to peel potatoes. In 15 minutes, the pan was full and on the stove.
It sounds easy. But the dog is a German shepherd, trained as a Seeing Eye dog, and the 20-year-old redhead who so deftly wielded the paring knife is totally blind.
Mrs. Robert Demont of 305 Fenn St. takes her homemaking duties in stride and does a great many other things besides. She washes, irons, cooks and sews. And then finds time to go shopping, walk in the park with her neighbors or amuse the children across the hall.
While at Perkins Institute in Boston and while she was studying at Boston University this past year, Charlotte Demont studied voice under Bernard Barbeau of the New England Conservatory for five years.
The young housewife is a mezzo soprano. “I was studying to be a Wagnerian opera singer,” she laughed, “but Wagner is too heavy for me. I like songs with body to them, though, not these breathy little songs.”
The best way to explain what she likes to sing is using the classification “Marion Marlowe things,” Charlotte said. “I got the money for Mady Lee, the German shepherd, by singing in a Lions Club sight conservation show in my home town in Maine,” she added.
Mady Lee looks a little smaller than the average German shepherd, is two and a half years old, and has been with Mrs. Demont since last June. “They trained her for three months by herself, then a month with me and we were on our own,” Charlotte explained.
“I got Mady Lee so I wouldn’t have to depend on other people,” Charlotte said, “and now the only two things I can’t do are drive a car and read unraised print.”
Charlotte, who married young Bob Demont last February, feels very strongly about people who want to help the handicapped without being asked. “If I want help, I’ve got a mouth, and I’ll always ask,” she said.
“The less good, practical experience people have had with other people, the more ignorant they are about the handicapped,” she pointed out. Her advice to the public is, “If you see a blind person with a dog, leave them alone unless they’re going to get themselves hurt or killed. We can all hear people on the street, and we’ll ask if we need to.”
Seeing Eye dogs are suited to their owners by a comparison of personality traits, according to Mrs. Demont. “Mady Lee’s more like me than any human I know, and smarter than most,” Charlotte said with another of her happy laughs.