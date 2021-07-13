Henry David Thoreau scorned every existing footpath in his ascent of Mt. Greylock. Plunging through tangled forest, up the precipitous northeast side, he afterward related with apparent relish having slept alone under the stars on the summit, using only a chance board weighted with a stone for a blanket. He doubtless would have been amazed, shocked and, finally, violent in print about what the CCC is doing today to accommodate the motoring and biking public on the 3505-foot State’s highest peak.
But no one else feels that way. Instead, today’s visitors have nothing but commendation for the program of development that is opening this magnificent and spectacular area for more widespread use. Such motor, foot, ski and bridle trails as are being developed represent mere threads, reaching unobtrusively into the vast mountains, ravines and forest of the Greylock domain. The mountain is not being spoiled by the State Department of Conservation, National Park Service and Greylock Commission. Instead, it always will be the wild, glorious “highest wave of the great landstorm of all this billowing region” that impressed Oliver Wendell Holmes. And more people will enjoy it.
The stripped torsos of the 200 young men gleam as bronzed as Chief Greylock’s, as they make picks and shovels ring against the mountain shale on the course of new Notch Road down the north side of the mountain. It was this old warrior’s curiously white-streaked raven hair that symbolized in the minds of his Mohawk tribesmen the landslide-scarred east side of the mountain and gave the latter its famous name. The CCC workers, too, are helping make it more famous.
North Road really is a continuation of the well-known Rockwell Road up the south side from Lanesboro, which, until the advent of the CCC was the only motor route to the summit. Today, with the beacon tower built two years ago by the State as a memorial for its war dead and the recreational facilities provided in charming nooks of the range, another motor route seemed imperative. Hence the continuation of Rockwell Road on the north side, following an old overgrown carriage road which has been in disuse about 15 years. Several decades ago, the Boston & Maine Railroad used to run Boston excursions to Greylock. Flagg’s Livery of North Adams drove the excursionists to the mountaintop via this road in carriages.