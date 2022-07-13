In a gesture of neighborliness, Police Chief Thomas H. Calnan today cleared the way for putting back two park benches at "Honk Connors Park" on West Street which were removed recently at police request because of complaints that drunks were sleeping on them at night.
The benches had been a favorite meeting and sitting place for a group of gentlemen of West Street background who whiled away their afternoons there and watched and analyzed the passing scene.
Situated in an idyllic setting on a tiny plot of city land between the sidewalk outside Berkshire Restaurant and the West Street pavement, the unofficial park was named after retired Police Officer Francis (Honk) Connors, who pounded the West Street beat for many years and made many friends.
The two benches had been placed there a couple of years ago by the Park Department at about the time Honk retired amid great festivity including a mammoth testimonial dinner at the Berkshire. The benches had become very popular with the older set in the area.
But lately, the police have been getting complaints about bums and drunks monopolizing the benches at night and sleeping and snoring. No one complained about the afternoon group. It was strictly an after-dark problem. So, the police requested the Park Department to take the benches away, which was done.
This action became a hot issue on West Street. It was a shame, they said. One of the most regular of the afternoon regulars resorted to bringing his own chair to the benchless park.
News of the crisis eventually filtered back to the office of Chief Calnan, who took a sympathetic view. In a press announcement today he stated:
"If these people who have been prostrated by the removal of these benches will make formal request to the Park Department to replace them, we will automatically remove our objection."
The chief said the hue and cry over the matter had gotten out of all proportion. The Police Department doesn't care if the benches are there or not, but it doesn't want drunks sleeping on them, he pointed out.