CANAAN, N.Y. — The Shakers who built a grist mill here in 1824 could hardly have imagined what they started.
For the Shakers have long since departed from the property, and the sturdy, four-story, stone building they left has housed a succession of unusual industries. Since its erection, the mill has been used for drug manufacturing, the production of evaporated milk, and an insecticide plant.
The mill still stands solidly on Lebanon Valley earth without a sag in its huge chestnut supporting beams and contains perhaps the most unusual industry of all — a lamp-making business.
The former Brooklyn couple who now own the property, which includes the mill, a 10-room house, a barn, a garage, and a woodshed, operate a lamp and antique business in the mill and have accommodations for guests in the house.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Brod, who were lamp makers for 30 years in Brooklyn, came here a year ago and moved hundreds of old and new lamps, antiques and tarnished old objects — their lamp material — into the mill.
They claim they can make lamps out of everything, and a look around the mill convinces you that they are serious. The couple have made lamps out of such innocent and unlikely pieces as a wool-winder, a coffee grinder, an end table, a potbellied stove, a gun, riding boots and a copper whisky still.
Outside, the mill looks much the same as it must have in 1824. The huge field stone pieces of which the mill is constructed have not suffered from age. They look as sturdy as ever. The trout stream which once furnished the mill with power still rushes merrily by, and all the Shaker work remains — noticeably the stone walks and walls.
But inside the mill has been turned into a glittering showroom of lamps and antiques, and, by way of contrast, of rusty, broken-down old lamps and metal paraphernalia. Here is where the Brods design, make, restore and mount lamps of any type.
The Brods’ main designing problem is how to fit objects, like riding boots, into a functional lamp. Much of the material from which they design lamps cannot have wire strung through it to light a lamp. But lamp-making philosophy is much like that of the stream running through the property, according to Mrs. Brod. “If we can’t go through the material, we go around it,” she explained.