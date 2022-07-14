TANGLEWOOD — Wearing sandals because they are comfortable and a sports jacket because the Boston Symphony Orchestra musicians had white coats, comedian Danny Kaye went through 10 batons and a flyswatter in the Music Shed last night.
In making his Tanglewood debut as guest conductor of the 104-piece orchestra, Danny kept the 6,000 persons attending the concert roaring with laughter from the time he appeared on the platform until he left. The concert, billed as a benefit for the BSO pension fund, netted between $25,000 and $30,0000, although official figures have not been released by the BSO management as yet.
Danny had some difficulty finding the podium when he made his entrance. After Dr. Charles Munch opened the program by conducting Berlioz' "Rakoczi March," the comedian bounced onto the stage, across and out the other side. Pretty soon he found the podium and fumbled a fistful of batons as he started shaking hands with the concertmaster, Richard Burgin. He went from desk to desk shaking hands with other musicians, kissed the first flutist, Dorio Anthony Dwyer, and a cellist's bald head. Then he gave a couple of batons to orchestra members, broke some others and started his show. He reduced another baton to the size of a matchstick before concluding the composition.
Danny was in high gear as he called upon the great BSO to follow his conducting of a varied program, which included Wagner's Prelude to Act III of Lohengrin, Ravel's "Bolero," excerpts from Tchaikovsky's "Nutcracker Suite," Anderson's "Fiddle Faddle," Strauss waltzes, an hilarious original composition "What?" and "an electric razor firm's theme song, 'Look Sharp, Be Sharp.'"
All during the performance, Dr. Munch viewed the antics of his guest from a piano bench, to which the distinguished conductor was relegated at the outset of the program by Kaye, who at one point while conducting, yelled out to the maestro, "How Are We Doing Tonight, Chuck?" The staid musicians and the audience rocked with laughter.
He used a flyswatter to conduct "The Flight of the Bumblebees," taking healthy swings at insects under the lights as he went through the number.