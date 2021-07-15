HINSDALE — Hinsdale is wondering when its three-fold mystery will be explained. The puzzle is probably not a three-fold mystery at all, but three separate mysteries. At any rate, each deals with a trick which is considered by the public as carrying a joke altogether too far. Each furnishes material for much conversation and argument about town.
The first of these so-called jokes was the putting of sand in the crankcase of the town tractor. This happened about three months ago, and still the miscreant is at liberty. Fortunately, the tractor operator discovered the presence of the grit before it had seriously damaged the motor.
A recent more serious happening involved the shooting of large round holes through the plate glass show window at the Hilton pharmacy. This occurred early on the morning of July 5. Fortunately for D. D. Hilton, proprietor, he was not sleeping just inside the broken window where he had slept the two previous nights to guard his stock of fireworks.
The latest mystery, seemingly unimportant, but in reality the cause of more of an uproar than the previous ones, surrounds the identity of the person who removed and caused to disappear two silver plates bearing the names of the fire truck purchasing committee, one of which formerly adorned each side of the town’s fire truck.
Nearly every organization in town, political or otherwise, is split into numerous factions, and the volunteer fire company, composed of but 25 men, is no exception. The theft of the name plates was well timed if calculated to bring about a disturbance in that organization. However such things may pop, or tongues wag, it looks as if the one who took the plates is never to be identified. A credence about town has it that the missing name plates now repose at the bottom of one of Hinsdale’s lakes. Another rumor to the effect that they were at the bottom of the horse trough on Maple street was investigated and found to be without foundation.