NORTH ADAMS — A new process in information technology, developed on a crash basis by the semiconductor division of the Sprague Electric Co. in its Worcester plant, is being employed for the first time in the time capsule which will be left on the moon by the Apollo 11 astronauts when they reach it July 20.
In the 11-sided silver-anodized aluminum capsule, which resembles a small lady's compact, is a disc of pure silicon on which Sprague has placed, for NASA, microscopic messages 1/200th of their original size using its new "Microperim" process.
The degree of reduction marks the dethronement of the age-old definition of extreme smallness: the engraving of "The Lord's Prayer" on the head of a pin. According to the calculations of Sprague scientists, by reducing type to the size used on the silicon disc, "The Lord's Prayer" could be reproduced 18 times on the head of a pin.
Placed on the disc are messages from 74 heads of state, as well as four documents, including listings of NASA officials, House and Senate committees, a quotation from the National Aeronautics and Space Act signed by President Eisenhower in 1958 and quotations from presidents Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon. Conspicuous at the top of the wafer is an ultra-miniature replica of the plaque on the leg of the landing gear of the lunar module signed by President Nixon and the three astronauts. It carries the message, "Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the moon July 1969, A.D. We came in peace for all mankind."
NASA originally had planned to leave a microfilm capsule on the moon as a latter-day Rosetta Stone, but then it was realized that the 250-degree temperatures on the moon's surface, as well as radiation from outer space, might decompose the microfilm.
On June 23, the NASA Research Center in Cambridge approached Sprague Electric with a request for help in reproducing the messages in a permanent form no larger than microfilm but without its disadvantages.
In one day, semiconductor division personnel under Dr. Robert S. Pepper, director of research, development and engineering, had extended one of the company's most sophisticated processes for producing ultra-high-speed microelectronic circuits for digital computers and proved the feasibility of placing the equivalent of about 660 pages of printed or typed material, each filling a standard 8 1/2 by 11-inch page, on a 1 1/2-inch diameter disc of silicon.