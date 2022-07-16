A campaign to crack down on "hot rod" speed boat operators was begun today by Chief Thomas H. Calnan after a series of complaints by enraged swimmers and other indignant boaters.
Normally placid, picturesque lakes, both Pontoosuc and Onota erupt into churning, oil-smeared cauldrons of confusion, smoke and ear-splitting noise on otherwise pleasant days when the "cowboys" come out in their "assault" boats.
Grown men with 25-horsepower motor boats cut crazy circles around hapless canoeists, young boys recklessly pilot their over-loaded crafts dangerously close to restricted swimming areas and even water skiers get into the act as they skim crazily close to the shore.
Right now there are almost no regulations concerning operation of motor boats. A four-year-old child, a blind man or madman can go out for a spin.
Fortunately the vast majority of motor boat operators are sane, careful men using small or medium sized motors.
But seldom a week goes by that doesn't see one or two youthful or wild operators in action, disturbing fish, fishermen, bathers, and other boaters.
The chief has asked the mayor and City Council to draft regulations controlling the boaters.
The state laws (Chapter 102, Section 15 B) state that communities may provide for the regulation and enforcement of boating regulations to see that the safety of the public is not endangered or that the boating practices are not detrimental or injurious to the neighborhood or to the value of surrounding property.
Chief Calnan's letter to the mayor and City Council recommends city regulations based on existing state laws that call for fines for operating to endanger, using motors without proper lights after dark.
In addition, the chief, who has had officers cruising Pontoosuc Lake for the last two Sundays to curb reckless boaters, would like to see all motor boats registered and clearly numbered and a minimum age limit for operators.
"You can be sure we'll prosecute anyone caught buzzing a swimmer or menacing anyone with a motor boat," Chief Calnan promised.