As a sure-fire method of settling family disputes about scores of past horse-draws, vivacious Mrs. Edwin L. Keyes of Unkamet Farm started to keep score herself.
“We’d start to talking horse-draws during the winter and get to arguing,” she said, so I thought if I kept score we’d know for sure what teams pulled the heaviest loads.”
This was back in 1949 and two years ago, Charlie Thayer, one of the prominent men in horse and ox-drawing circles in the area, asked her to help him out at the draw scheduled by the Pittsfield firemen at the GEAA field.
“I guess he was just sort of trying me out,” admitted Mrs. Keyes, “to see if he could call on me later.” She did so well on her first job and handed in such a neat score sheet that she’s been in constant demand to judge the sport that has been traditionally dominated by males.
Although now she has to hand over her official score sheet to the committee, Mrs. Keyes makes sure one of her daughters is keeping score so that the family will have access to the records.
The old-time New England pastime of one man pitting the strength of his team of horses or oxen against the teams of his neighbors has made great strikes toward renewed popularity in the past few years. Not only among exhibitors, but among spectators, too, according to Mrs. Keyes.
“One woman who said she never liked or understood horse-draws but had to attend them because the men in her family usually entered a team, came up and told me since I had started announcing the draws she liked them and understood them. I explain over the microphone what’s going on, along with announcing the scores of each team.”
The pert brown-haired woman, whose eldest son frequently enters his team in competition, feels very lucky that the only two times she made an error in announcing the number of inches a team drew a load, someone quietly corrected her. “Everyone is very cooperative, and I’m amazed at the courtesy extended me by the drivers and everybody,” she said.