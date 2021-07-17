The old question, “Is it going to be a good hay day?” no longer needs to worry Berkshire farmers rising in the gray dawn.
Sun and dry atmosphere aren’t needed any more for haying. In fact, hay needn’t be dried. On the other hand, moisture is added to the green grass immediately after cutting and it is stored away without being cured under a new plan already adopted on several Berkshire farms. This method may revolutionize dairy farm practice, according to those who have tried it or seen it worked.
Blackstrap molasses replaces the sun, under this system. The grass, moving on an endless belt from the wagon, is mixed with a trickle of molasses, chopped and blown into the silo — there to ferment, with the assurance it will “keep” indefinitely.
Advantages of this system are said to be manyfold, including: No more waiting on the weather, no more rain-damaged hay, no more work in the hot and dusty haymow, big saving in the storage space, big reduction in fire hazard, less work at feeding time, cleaner stables and milk, no more waste in feeding, more milk and cattle growth on less acreage.
Miller Rhinehart of Berkshire Village, one of the most successful dairy farmers in Berkshire County, is filling one of his large silos with molasses silage this year, plans to fill all five next year, including one now under construction attached to a new barn for 60 head. He feeds 90 head now, plans to maintain a herd of 150 next year. Mr. Rhinehart peddles 1500 quarts of milk daily, 1200 of which he produces on the farm.
The Berkshire County Extension Service reports, among others who have adopted the new method, John G. Ellis, Lee; Mt. Hope Farm and Daniel G. Galusha, Williamstown; E. R. Birdsall, Egremont. A number of others are considering the adoption of the new method plan for next year and Frank A. Skogsberg, county agent, plans to organize a tour of inspection of farms using it this winter to demonstrate the advantages of storage, feeding and other features.
It is claimed that, for every dollar’s worth of molasses used in the new process, three dollars saving in feed lost under dry-haying results.