Remember the Army “ducks” of World War II, those ingenious vehicles that were autos by land and boats by sea?
Well, the ducks have caught up with civilian life. Now you can get a pretty duck, in red or green or probably other colors, in case while driving cross-country you suddenly decide to go for a dip.
The peace-time version of the duck is called the Amphicar. It’s made in Germany and has just been put on the market. The Berkshire County distributor is Bedard Bros., auto dealers with a place on Cheshire Road, about seven miles north of the Allendale Shopping Center, hard by the shores of Hoosac Lake.
Leo H. Bedard, a partner in the firm, gave a demonstration of the Amphicar the other day, and it is truly an automobile and a motorboat in one.
Fifteen years of experimentation (glug, glug — back to the old drawing board) went into the Amphicar, Mr. Bedard says. Bedard Bros. has had two models for the last month. They’ve had lots of “lookers,” Mr. Bedard says, although as yet no takers.
The Amphicar costs $3,530 delivered. It has a four-cylinder English Triumph-Herald water-cooled engine, situated in the rear. The cars are convertibles, and come equipped with radio and the usual accoutrements, as well as a sump pump. The sump pump is in case water gets in. Mrs. Bedard says the car-boat is unsinkable, even if it fills up with water.
All you have to do when you enter the water is pull a lever on the floor that engages the two propellers. From there on you just step on the gas.
Top speed is 65 m.p.h. by land, 15 by sea. Gas mileage is 30 on land. In the water a gallon lasts about an hour-and-a-half. The Amphicar weighs 2,240 pounds.
The literature that comes with Amphicar describes it as a “sportsman’s pleasure car,” an “outdoorsman’s fun car,” and a “turnpike and traffic car.”
“And what other car,” asks the publicity writer, “has a bilge pump!”