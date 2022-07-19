"Well, I dunno, I think you better see John Belcher, he'd know."
We saw John.
It was so and so he told us but added, "I'm not sure. I'd rather you see someone else." He mentioned several veteran firemen whom we called upon and finally we saw John H. Burns, president of the Vet's Association who set us right.
"Sure thing the old 'Pittsfield' hand pump was bought by the city back in 1844," he told us and that was what we wanted to know. Further talk with this veteran of many a fire revealed that this piece of apparatus being taken from the municipal yards on North Pearl Street to a new resting place yet to be determined was manned for years by the members of the S.W. Morton Volunteer Company.
We were glad that was settled. Further talk revealed that there are at least four of these old "water tubs" or pumpers left. One similar to the old "Pittsfield" is at the Berkshire Museum, having been taken there from the Veterans' Building on School Street a few years ago when the police department started to use the first floor of that building for car storage. The sister of the "Pittsfield," known as the "Taconic," rests in Irving ("Pop") Weller's barn in West Pittsfield. Pretty dusty, the old piece stands as a reminder of many a battle when the machine was assigned to the West Pittsfield mills after an active career here in the city.
The fourth piece, also stored at the municipal barns on North Pearl Street, was not used a great deal, for it was not purchased until 1915. The next year 1916 it was used at a firemen's muster on the Common and with it a second prize was captured. The piece was bought at Schaghticoke, where it had been used by a prize winning fire company for several years. Several years ago when the Park Commission required space in the storage building for bleachers, this pumper was moved out into the open and the weather has greatly deteriorated it.
Getting back to the old "Pittsfield." It was bought by the town of Pittsfield in 1844, "right from the factory in Waterford, N.Y." The S.W. Morton Company was the proud possessor of the machine for a number of years. These boys worked from the Depot Street station. Later when the "Taconic" and sister machine came into the possession of the town they were "stored" at the new building erected at the present location of the doomed Vets' Building.
Many trophies, silver trumpets and cups are still on display at the old engine house, but they are slated for removal when the building is razed within the next few months.