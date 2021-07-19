A man who was ridiculed 131 years ago when he proposed holding a country fair will be honored tomorrow by the organized agricultural interests of Berkshire County who appreciate what he did for the benefit of mankind.
Elkanah Watson, “father of the country fair,” was a New Englander by birth and carved a picturesque niche for himself in Colonial history. He was associated for a time with Benjamin Franklin and engaged frequently in sub rosa government affairs here and abroad. Under his diplomatic mask was an urge — an urge not dissimilar to that which spirited Barnum away to the land of ballyhoo.
After his hectic war days, Watson, then a resident of Albany, N.Y., had an idea raising sheep wouldn’t be a bad livelihood. He purchased a pair of Marinos from Chancellor Livingston and had them delivered to him in Pittsfield.
The idea of holding a country fair occurred to Watson when he exhibited his sheep under the big elm in Park Square, this city. Farmers and their wives from miles around gathered to see the exhibit and made such an impression upon Watson that he proceeded to have the Massachusetts Legislature charter the Berkshire Agricultural Society which projected the one-day Berkshire County Fair in September, 1811.
Dr. Alexander C. Flick of Albany, historian for the State of New York, and one of the speakers on tomorrow’s dedicatory program at the Park, has this to say about the first fair and its promoter:
“Although ridiculed by the newspapers, it was a great success. It was inaugurated with a procession of 69 oxen, connected by chains, drawing a plough held by the oldest man in the county; a brass band, and the members of the society with badges of wheat in their hats and appropriate banners in their hands. Then followed an ox-drawn platform, a spinning jenny and a broadcloth loom in operation; a group of mechanics with flags; a float of American manufacturers. The pens for the animals were filled with fine specimens and premiums.”