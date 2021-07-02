Hard upon rumors that the long-ailing Sand Springs bottling plant had taken a turn for the better, we made our way to the Williamstown establishment on the side of a steep hill, and found it was no rumor. It was Donald S. Milne.
Mr. Milne, Pittsfield native, retains fond memories of the Sand Springs product in its earlier heyday. Long years of mismanagement, said he, ended in bankruptcy in 1953, when the property was bought up by Herbert W. Clark II. In January this year, Mr. Milne and associates purchased it, lock, stock and memories from Mr. Clark who, in a sudden change of heart, just bought back in and was dealt a vice presidency.
Sand Springs seems to lay hold of people who become mixed up with it. Mr. Milne, when we came upon him, was as bright and effervescent as the product he seeks to re-establish, in 17 flavors — plus cola, club soda, Vichy and quinine. That, alone, is rather a record for the industry.
Mr. Milne, we soon discovered, had both production and history at his fingertips.
“We can bottle 80 quarts of Sand Springs a minute,” he said proudly, then threw in, “Years ago the unflavored, carbonated spring water was shipped all over the country as a fine table water. Why, Sand Springs once was more famous than Saratoga as a watering place.”
In those days, said Mr. M. with a sage nod, as many as 10,000 persons flocked to the springs for picnics, outings and general romping around. Those with ailments would line up by the hundreds to soak an hour in the seven-foot bathtubs, or splash, family style, in the plunging pools, some 12 by 20 feet square and 51/2 feet deep.
There was then a 330-room hotel which operated the bath houses. Many guests came for weeks to drink and bathe in the warm 75-degree water which the proprietors unabashedly claimed would cure rheumatism, impetigo, scrofula, digestive disorders, and as a clincher, poison ivy.
In answer to our query, Mr. M. said he had personally soaked an hour a week since taking over the plant, using one of the six tubs still connected. The effect was “definitely” beneficial, he declared. He looked the picture of health.