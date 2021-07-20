After five years of constant experiment to develop a process in the photography of motion pictures which would bring about the illusion that the screen players actually live and the scenes appear real, George Greenwood of North Adams has at last achieved his ambition, having been granted a patent on the device through the United States patent office.
Greenwood, who is serving four months in the house of correction on a charge of larceny, stated that he has turned down an offer of $80,000 for the patent rights from a motion picture corporation and feels confident that his invention will bring at least $150,000.
The new device employs the use of two lens assemblies in place of the one now used. This will produce the effect of the third dimension in the projected picture. By this new process it will not be necessary to change any of the present theatre equipment. There have been other inventions that would produce the third dimension but due to the fact that the entire theatre equipment would have to be changed at considerable expense, they have proved impracticable.
Greenwood conceived his idea through the principle of the stereoscope and came to the conclusion that if the two pictures could be united and each exposed to the sight for an equal length of time the effect of the third dimension would be obtained.
Greenwood states that since the first projection of a motion picture which has passed through its various stages until it seemed that it had nearly reached perfection, one was impressed with the coordination of synchronized sight and sound yet it was still only an image and not a real living picture such as is produced on the legitimate stage. Hence the young inventor’s untiring effort to develop the process which he has now perfected. The invention, according to Greenwood, will prove invaluable in the development of television as it is considered that the best results are obtained through the broadcast of a motion picture rather than actual scenes, because the range of the television camera is limited.
Mr. Greenwood states that he hopes to get someone in this section of the State to finance the building of his first camera which he estimates will cost about $5000.