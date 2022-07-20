GREAT BARRINGTON — That Great Barrington is being definitely considered for an inland airbase for the United States Army, was known this morning when information was obtained that two Army officials viewed the local airport this week. Some time ago pilots announced that the air currents in Southern Berkshire were less hampering to planes than in the Northern end of the county.
The visit of the Army officials is said to have been of a confidential nature, therefore their names were not obtained. One came from the airbase office in Boston and the other from Mitchell Field, Long Island. They were flying a regulation observation plane, landed at the local field with perfect ease, and apparently were greatly pleased with the facilities offered.
Gus Graff, who is in charge of the airport at present, admitted in an interview that the Army officials had been here. He added that they not only were concerned with the field facilities, but desired information about a place for storage of ammunition. They were principally interested in places where bombs might be hidden, whether accommodations could be made available for a large force of men for eating, shelter, etc. Finally, they wanted to know if the Army could use the airport.
Releases from Washington, D.C., a few weeks ago announced that air bases were to be established in New England, but nothing was mentioned that Great Barrington was being considered.