The nations of the world may have their differences, but one thing they've all got in common — teenagers.
Whether this is good might be debatable, but apparently the State Department thinks it is a ground for communication, and is pushing teenagers in its "People to People" program.
One of the people — yes, Virginia, teenagers are people — in this "People to People" pitch lives in Lanesboro, and has been communicating like mad for the last three years.
She is Doris J. Buckley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Herbert L. Buckley, who has been trading missives with kids from India, Ghana, Germany, Iraq, Ireland, England, Japan and other points east and west. She was touted onto this by a letter in The Eagle, which urged people to write for names to Letters Abroad, 45 East 65th St., New York City.
You don't have to be a teenager to play. They match you up with your own age group, apparently.
Doris is a literary type, anyway. A June graduate of Pittsfield High School, she was editor of Student's Pen, and plans to study journalism at Boston University.
Even teenagers seem to have their national traits, Doris has found out. In Germany, India and Africa, for instance, they tend to be quite serious-minded; in Ireland and Australia they're more frivolous, something like Americans are supposed to be.
One of her most faithful correspondents is one Komal Lal of India, who is a full-fledged writer of children's books under the nom de plume, "Cukoo." In addition to this, he's studying physics. "Cukoo" sends Doris flowers, copies of his works, saris, a piece of material that's supposed to be a blouse, pencils with perfumed lead, and an invitation to his brother's wedding.
An extremely serious-minded teenager is one Doris is corresponding with in West Germany, named Ingrid Mittag. Ingrid doesn't like dungarees, and recently was shocked when she saw boys and girls holding hands at a carnival. "She said it was disgraceful," Doris says.