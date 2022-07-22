A strike or a boycott on those "who are stealing from us the money we have earned" was urged on Pittsfield consumers by Mayor Fallon, and local grocers were named and prices quoted by union head John H. Callahan, Saturday, as this city followed the lead of others throughout the country in a demonstration against rising prices.
No more than 250 were at Park Square to hear them. Also speaking from the flag-draped platform were a merchant, Bernard Woolman, Union-Fern manager; a housewife, Mrs. Donnell D. McCarthy, and a veteran, Charley Hawley of the American Veterans' Committee.
"I am wearing patched clothes," the mayor said, "and I will wear them because I can't get any others at anything like a reasonable price."
Fallon charged parenthetically that congressmen, who "pay no attention to us" but "so much attention to the munitions makers" are "doing their level best to initiate us into another war."
Callahan had this to say about prices here: At Kelsey's Market strawberries are up from 59 cents to 65 cents a box — a flat 10 percent raise. Mr. Kelsey states that he is now forced to pay more than $3 per crate more than the former OPA price for oranges, wholesale. Wholesalers report that they now have to pay 19 cents per pound for bananas as against a former retail selling price of 13 cents per pound. Watermelons on the wholesale market have almost doubled in price, going up from 50 cents to 95 cents each. Butter goes at any price from 75 cents up.
Some merchants are trying to hold the line, said Callahan, and others are "breaking their necks to gouge the public." He concluded, "Don't be a sucker for any man's profit-making racket. And when you do buy, look at the price tag."
Store manager Woolman asserted that the price control helps production by keeping production costs steady and predictable. Production is greater today, he said, than ever before in the peacetime history of our country. "If you want to protect the purchasing power of your wages, you must have price control."