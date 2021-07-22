For a moment in District Court this morning, confusion was in evidence when the case of William C. Vollendorf of Great Falls, Mont., came up. The Air Force pilot, who was charged with four motor vehicle counts, said he had a Missouri license, his car was registered in Washington, yet he lived in Montana.
He pleased guilty to speeding, operating with no license on his person, operating with no registration on his person, and not guilty to failure to keep to the right. State Trooper Walter Dzenis asked for a continuance following the not-guilty plea, but after hearing the facts, Judge Alberti decided it would be unfair to hold the out-of-state man here, and dismissed the failure to keep to the right count. The case then proceeded on the three other counts, on one which no prosecution was necessary.
In an attempt to straighten out the confused registration and license picture, Judge Alberti asked the Air Force man where his home was. The reply was “in Great Falls, Mont.” The judge’s next question was how did you get a Missouri license?
Vollendorf then explained that he originally came from that state, but in the Air Force he felt he didn’t have a home. He also said he bought his car in Washington, so he had plates from that state.
“In law school,” Judge Alberti said jokingly, “we were told that home is where your heart is. Now where is your home?”
The answer was “in Missouri.”
Warning the Air Force man that he had better get his car registered in the same state as his license to protect himself, the judge fined Vollendorf $10 for speeding. The other two counts were filed.