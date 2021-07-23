Sixty years have seen three generations of Rices operating the silk mill which bears the family name. In 1878 the original A.H. Rice & Company plant was established by William B. Rice, president, and his son, Arthur H. Rice, as treasurer and manager. They operated in a wooden factory on Linden Street, employing about 50 hands. When fire destroyed the plant the same year it was opened, they removed to the brick mill at the corner of Spring and Burbank streets. This structure is today part of the plant.
However, by 1884, the firm found it necessary to build a new mill beside the brick mill. This was erected on Spring Street, and with the mill continuing to expand through the years, there was in 1933 on this site a further addition completed. This new building increased the plant and equipment by 50 percent.
In 1905, the A.H. Rice & Company was incorporated as the A.H. Rice Company, with Arthur H. Rice assuming the presidency, William B. Rice, treasurer, and Robert F. Stanton as secretary. The president’s son, William T. Rice, entered the firm upon graduating from Williams College, and following the death of his father, Dec. 3, 1927, assumed the presidency.
A.H. Rice Co. are manufacturers of silk threads and braids, the former being the principal product.
Rice’s sewing silk, company officials point out, is well and favorable known, and enjoys an enviable reputation for quality not only throughout this country but abroad. The small 100-yard and 50-yard spools distributed through department stores and dry goods stores are familiar to the sewing women not only of Pittsfield and America, but of foreign countries. It is made in a size and strength best to meet the general needs for which women use silk thread, and is furnished in more than 300 colors. The color number is stamped on each spool so that if a woman needs more of a color, she simply telephones the number to her favorite store. This convenience was introduced by A.H. Rice Co. some 50 years ago.
Five years ago, this company introduced another patented feature, the handi-end spool. The thread end, instead of being fastened into a notch in the edge of the spool, is carried in a groove across the top, It can be flicked easily out, and may be as easily put back, with no ends to tangle and cause waste.