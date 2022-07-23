MOUNT WASHINGTON — Massachusetts and Berkshire County possess the smallest town in New England, an enviable testimony to their continued rusticity. But the state seems to be doing its best to drive the town of 30-odd inhabitants back to New York, whence its founders came centuries ago.
Mount Washington, less than 10 miles from both New York and Connecticut, has no post office, no store, and had no electric light until a few years ago. And it may have no telephone service this October.
If it has phone service will depend upon whether a solution can be worked out by the Federal Communications Commission, the New England Telephone Co., the Copake (N.Y.) Telephone Co., and the people of Mount Washington.
Almost 50 years ago the Copake Telephone Co. ran a line up the side of Mt. Everett's foothills to accommodate some people across the state line. The company had no permission from either the Massachusetts or the New York Department of Public Utilities, since neither was in existence at the time. Since then, the whole township has been gradually given telephone service over the years.
Now with the decision to change the Copake system over to dial phones, the Mount Washington lines becomes useless and obsolete. It would cost about $45,000 to make the change on the mountain, and the expense probably would not be repaid. President J. Benedict Ackley of the Copake Telephone Co. therefore wishes to abandon the line completely.
The New England Telephone & Telegraph Co. holds the franchise from the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities for all of this area. It is compelled to give service to any town within its franchise, but its management fears to tread the expensive slopes of Mount Washington, and has protested against Mr. Ackley's action to the FCC.
At present the FCC has ordered Mr. Ackley to continue service until October. By then some compromise will have to be arranged, such as having lines furnished by the Massachusetts company and switchboard exchanges furnished by the New York firm. This proposal, however, is attractive to neither organization, as both would lose money.