STATE LINE — “One would not realize in looking over the body of water where once was the Hudson Iron mine, that years ago it was the scene of an accident that led to a hotly contested law suit in Pittsfield courts and in other parts of the State which created great interest.”
So remarked John Fallon, an old time miner, in narrating some of the reminiscences of early mining days at State Line:
“I worked in the Hudson mine as a miner at the time,” he said. “It was a cold morning and there was a heavy frost during the night. As a result, the drum carrying the cable by which buckets were lowered into the mine, had accumulated frost and was slippery.
“A shift of men had come to Shaft No. 1 to be lowered into the mine. Four men stepped into the bucket and began the descent, when the clutch failed to hold, and the bucket, with its load of miners, crashed down to the shaft bottom near where I stood.
“None of the men were killed, though all suffered injuries. Those injured were Patrick Myers, an underground boss, who had a hip broken; Michael Flynn, better known to his mates as “Mickey from Washington,” an arm broken; John Fallon Sr., who was my uncle, one leg badly cut; Michael Kane, two teeth knocked out. The distance of the bucket’s fall was about 137 feet. Later followed the law suit in which I was a witness.
“The late Senator Henry L. Dawes, Marshall Wilcox and Lawyer Pingree of Pittsfield defended the case for the Iron Company, and Turtle & Noxon of Pittsfield prosecuted for the men. The men won the case, but it was carried up to a court held at Springfield where the men again won. Then it went to the State Supreme Court in Boston where the men were for the third time victorious.
“John Fallon Sr. was awarded $1200 for his injury; Patrick Myers was given $1800, Michael Kane received $1000, and Mike Flynn $500. The trial excited much interest.
“When I worked in the old Hudson mine there were three shafts, one was 210 feet deep and the others about that. There were 200 men employed in the three shafts. All were lowered into the mine by cable and bucket, each bucket holding four men, each having one leg in the bucket and one leg hanging outside. On reaching the shaft bottom, the bucket was hoisted to the top of the shaft for more men and that operation continued until all were at the shaft bottom, from whence they walked to their regularly assigned working drifts.
“In my day, the holes drilled were loaded with black powder carefully tamped with wooden tampers. Iron tampers could not be used without endangering life, as a spark reaching the powder would set it off prematurely.”