HINSDALE — The calmest person in Hinsdale last night was Mrs. Adele Laramee.
Mrs. Laramee is 78 years old. She spent last night under the fog-blinded moon two miles from nowhere while 200 searchers combed the woods. Her bed was a few ferns and leaves; her only covering her apron, which she threw over her shoulders. Beside her through the night sat a small, white-headed bull dog. But Mrs. Laramee feels “fine” this morning.
Mrs. Laramee, who makes her home with her son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. John J. O’Brien, left the house in which she has spent 59 years of her life to go berry-picking yesterday afternoon shortly before 4, accompanied by the family dog. She returned at 8 this morning, a little tired perhaps, but still full of the amazing vitality that carried her calmly and unharmed through an experience that, to most people, would have been a crisis of major proportions.
Her discovery at 7:30 this morning by William White, an assistant scoutmaster of Troop 4, Boy Scouts, of Dalton, climaxed a 12-hour search by over 200 scouts, police and townspeople. The spot where she spent the night is approximately two miles from her home, west of the Plunkett Lake Road. The territory within an area of about a mile of the O’Brien home was covered thoroughly during the night, a wider search not being made since it was supposed that Mrs. Laramee would not walk over that distance.
Mrs. Laramee told her story shortly after her return. She had been carried on a stretcher from the spot where she was found to the main road and thence by car to her home. She said that in crossing one of the brooks which web the vicinity, she became confused and started for home in a direction exactly opposite to that which she should have taken. When it began to get dark and she realized that she was lost, she calmly decided to get some sleep.