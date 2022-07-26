Ward Gaston, retired grounds superintendent of Tanglewood, has lived in a pretty, red house at 386 South St. for the last five years. He has a nice lawn to sit out on and watch the passing throng, and often tourists detach themselves from the throng to ask him where in Berkshire County one might be able to hear some music, see a show, get a good steak or a cold beer.
Something, Mr. Gaston decided, had to be done about this lack of conspicuous public information facilities. He travels a lot and says it's the same everywhere.
So a couple of weeks ago he took matters into his own hands and set up an information center on the curb outside his house. He went to the Chamber of Commerce, which supplied him with maps, tour guides and other brochures. He has programs and publicity material from such institutions as Tanglewood, Jacob's Pillow, the Little Cinema, Williamstown Theater, etc. From a gas station he got a passel of road maps.
All he lacks is a good sign. The one he made himself isn't conspicuous enough, he says. Several times a day cars go shooting by, stop a ways down the street, but are unable to back up because of the traffic. However, about a dozen people a day do stop, and Mr. Gaston loves to chat with them and answer their questions.
He knows the area pretty thoroughly, having been born in West Stockbridge and having lived in the county all his life. For 30 years he lived on the Tanglewood grounds as superintendent. When he retired, he and his wife, the former Jennie H. Hanson of West Stockbridge, moved to their present home. They will be married 50 years Aug. 27. They have a son who is a salesman and who lives in Granby, Conn.
"The Boston Symphony was very good to me," Mr. Gaston says, "and I want to return the favor.
"Another thing I like about this, you meet a lot of people."