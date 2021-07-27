A little over a decade ago, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Burke and their four small children drove into the pine-fragrant camping ground on the winding road to Cheshire that for 11 years has been presided over by Mr. and Mrs. Homer G. Renaud.
The Burkes unloaded their tent from the small trailer that bounced gaily along behind the car on the family’s summer tours, and set up housekeeping. They liked the Renaud grove.
They liked it so much that they came year after year. And on Tuesday, they came again. But things were a little different. Ten years is a long while, and Father Time, as someone has figured out, waits for no man.
Two little girls who played in the pines 10 years ago are young women now, and, as young women will, they have changed their names. One is Mrs. Michael McDonald, and one, Mrs. John Normile. But they don’t let it interfere with their summer trip with the family, even though there are two grandchildren now.
The entrance of the Burke family into the Renaud grove this year was a far cry from the old car and the little open trailer of 10 years ago. They are a cavalcade now. First came Mr. and Mrs. Burke, their Buick club sedan pulling what can be described only as a traveling home. And behind them, the daughters and their husbands, each in their own car and similar trailer.
During the past winter, Mr. Burke had constructed three trailers, one for himself, and one each for his two daughters. Made entirely according to the ideas he has developed during years of touring, they have everything but grand pianos.
Mr. Burke’s own trailer is 22 feet long, the other two 15 feet. All are shaped like an inverted boat and represent, Mr. Burke believes, the first stream-line trailers in the country.
If you were to accordion your three-room apartment into a space of about 22 by 6 feet, and accomplish it so that you still had a lot of room, you would achieve the engineering miracle which is the result of Mr. Burke’s ingenuity.