The town clock in the steeple of Pittsfield's First Congregational Church began to tell time again Tuesday.
The clock has been still for at least two years, some say three, because of need of repair and lack of someone to wind it.
These requirements have been met by the expedient of removing the old pulleys and gears and fitting it with an electric timing mechanism. It only lacks a chime.
A gift by a parishioner of the church, Mrs. Laurence H. Whitney of 30 East Housatonic St., has made possible the installation of the timing device. Church members a year ago began casting about for ways to refurbish the old timepiece. Mrs. Whitney's gift is in memory of her husband.
The clock originally was given to the Town of Pittsfield in 1822 by Joseph Shearer, a prominent citizen who achieved renown for his marriage to a cantankerous widow, Hannah Williams. She openly charged her husband with plotting her death but lived to the age of 92.
Although installed in the steeple of the church, it was the "town clock" because church and town were, for all purposes, one at that time. The original church building burned Jan. 9, 1851, but the clock mechanism was apparently unharmed. During the fire, which was noticed at 8:30 a.m., the clock chimed when the hands reached 9.
First Church historian Weston Morrill says the clock may have been stored after the fire but it appeared in the tower of the new church, built in 1853. In 1911, it was fitted with new faces.
A newspaper account at the time said the faces were duplicates of older ones. The south face, the one overlooking the park, was even inscribed with the message painted on its predecessor: "Presented by Joseph Shearer, Esq."
Until seven years ago, the city appropriated $50 a year for maintenance of the clock, which consisted mainly of winding it. This was no small job. The massive mechanism was operated by a system of ropes and weights which kept the hands in motion for eight days. The church janitor used to wind it.
The City Council this year decided to do something about it and appropriated $700 for repairs. Mrs. Whitney's gift means the city has that much money to spend elsewhere.