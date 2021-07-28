Seventy-five participants and 200 spectators turned out this morning to watch the opening classes of the Pittsfield Horse Show, held at and under the auspices of the Pittsfield Riding and Polo Association.
There are about 200 entries in the 24-class show, which is the first to be held here in 10 years. The program of horsemanship, jumping and polo pony races will continue at 655 Holmes Road until 5:30 this afternoon.
In the children’s classes this morning, Margo Miller of Pittsfield placed highest in the three events, taking a first, second and a fourth. Riding Diamond Watch, she took first place in the children’s hack class, showing a free walk, trot, canter and gallop.
Frances Crane Colt of Pittsfield won the prize and blue ribbon in the horsemanship for children (12 to 18 years of age). It was judged at a walk, trot and canter, and took the longest to judge. After the judges had asked two riders to change horses, they gave second to Margo Miller and third to Miss Mary Woolverton of Richmond.
In the horsemanship over fences, Miss Virginia Walker, formally of Pittsfield, took the eight jumps, knocking down two bars, to win. It was judged solely on the performance of the rider. Miss Mary Woolverton’s horse took down only one bar, but placed second.
Only three prizes were awarded in the crowd-pleasing jumper novice class. At first, it appeared that Col. John W. Morris of West Cornwall, Conn., one of the top jumping competitors of the country, would walk away with the class. Riding six-year-old Novato, he took the hurdles one after another. However, the judges awarded first place to Lewis Robinson, lesser known townsmate of the colonel. He followed Morris on the program and took all jumps without a tick in rapid style. Third place went to Jeramia, owned by Sydney R. Smith of Canaan, N.Y., and ridden by George Gallow. Two other contestants were knocked out when their horses repeatedly refused.
In the pony-on-a-lead class, Sailor, owned by Mrs. W. Gordon Cox of Chatham, N.Y., placed first; Sage King, owned by Miss Mary Woolverton of Richmond, second; and Derek Jr., owned by Peter G. Rice of Pittsfield, third.