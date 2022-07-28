If you happen to be browsing through the pictures being offered for sale this summer by the Corner Gallery of the Berkshire Museum Auxiliary, you may come across a rather striking watercolor called “Cathedral.”
It has the aspect of a mature, sophisticated work, yet the artist is only 15, probably the youngest artist ever to be represented in this juried show.
He is Ernest Chase of Berkshire, who will be a junior next fall at Mount Greylock Regional High School. Ernest, in addition to natural talent, has a big advantage in that his art instructor at Mount Greylock is John D. Maziarz of Adams, one of the leading professional artists in the Berkshires. Mr. Maziarz says he’s “really proud” of Ernest.
“He has tremendous talent and ability for the handling of watercolors,” Mr. Maziarz says. “I think you will hear quite a lot about him in years to come.”
Ernest looks like a young man who knows where he’s going. Specifically, he’s going to art school when he graduates from Mount Greylock.
He’s been painting for about two years, but his mother, Mrs. Ernest G. Chase, says he was “always drawing.”
“As a small child,” she says, “he’d sooner have a crayon than a truck anytime.”
Ernest professes no other interests. The mention of athletics brings on a look of disdain, although he has a typical teen-age handyman’s job this summer at Red’s Dairy Bar, down the road from his home.
His father is a retired postal employee. Neither parent paints, although his 14-year-old sister, Elizabeth, does.
Last winter Ernest won a certificate of merit in a scholastic art contest run by the Boston Globe, for a watercolor called “Bridge.” When he was in the ninth grade, he won first prize in a Berkshire Art Center contest for students. Last winter he took a painting course at the museum.
Ernest has sold some of his paintings to fellow pupils at his school. How much does he charge?
“Not much,” he says.
Here’s a market tip — the price of Chases is on the way up.