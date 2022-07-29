LENOX — Revival of the Mayflower Society, sponsor of old-time dances featuring George Sweet and his Huckleberry Pickers of Austerlitz, N.Y., was announced here today by Senior Mayflower Michael E. Troy. The society will celebrate its reorganization with a dance Friday night, Aug. 13.
“The Mayflower Society has been revived at the request of many of our summer visitors,” Mr. Troy said today in announcing plans for the dance. “At a meeting in West Stockbridge this week several of the charter members of the society agreed to revive the organization on one condition — that George Sweet and his Huckleberry Pickers could be signed for a dance engagement. Since the meeting I have been in communication with Mr. Sweet who has been playing an extensive schedule this summer in Otis, Red Rock, Austerlitz. and New Britain, Conn., and he has assured me he will be very happy to come to Lenox and play for the Mayflower Society even though it means turning down a prospective country club booking for the night of the 13th.”
The Mayflower Society had its inception in 1931 in West Stockbridge. Its organizers, Mr. Troy, William A. McCarty of Housatonic and James Mogan, now of Cincinnati, stated at that time that the purpose of the society was to revive old-time dancing and popularize it among summer visitors to the Berkshires.
Thanks to Mr. Sweet, whose music scored a distinct hit from the moment he filled his first Mayflower engagement in West Stockbridge, the society flourished. Patrons included many persons prominent in the social and cultural life of the county.
Mr. Sweet, who claims to be the author of the popular “Darling Nellie Grey,” will give a special arrangement of the song for the first time this season at his Lenox appearance. “Mistakes,” the theme song of the Huckleberry Pickers, “has more rhythm and syncopation in it this year since I now have a sax player,” Mr. Sweet reports.
Rarely does one find Sweet separated from his fiddle. (He claims it is a Nicolo Amati worth $10,000 and presented to him by Alma Webster Powell, late opera singer for whom he worked as caretaker.)
On special occasions, such as the coming Lenox event, Mr. Sweet goes into training to give an outstanding performance. He doesn’t believe in using couch drops to give relief to his voice after calling a set, but rather retires to the wings (if there are any) and nibbles at “an ear of corn,” which has the same clearing effect.