Three members of Pittsfield’s fishing fraternity — a woman and two men — apparently qualify for life membership in the Distinguished Fishermen’s Club, by reason of exceptionally large fish taken by them in Berkshire waters this season.
They are Mrs. Richard Moon, housewife, of 99 Yarmouth Street; George Dyer, gasoline station attendant, 61 Henry Avenue, and Alexander M. Kirk, department store buyer, 10 Bay State Road. The club is sponsored by the sporting magazine, Field and Stream. Those elected to it receive the Angler’s Badge of Honor.
Mrs. Moon did the dishes early one evening, recently, and went to Pontoosuc’s north cove with her husband in a boat. But it was no novice’s trip for her. She is an experienced fisherman with wet and dry flies and plugs. Selecting a mouselike lure with evident discrimination, she tied it on her casting line and made a trial cast. It wasn’t long before a Pontoosuc old-settler took it in a swoop and the battle was on. After a half hour’s struggle in which the fighting small-mouth frequently broke water, it was netted and brought to boat — weight, five pounds, two ounces.
Dyer’s qualifying fish was a rainbow trout. Rising at 5, one morning in May, he went to Laurel Lake, Lee, dropped his fat angle dog into the placid water as the mist lifted. A six-pounder took it ravenously, stayed in the water 20 exciting minutes before being beached on the sandy shore. As it flopped to land, Dyer fell on it, like a football end recovering the pigskin in scrimmage. The rod had broken at the last minute — too late for the fish.
A plug of unknown make won for Mr. Kirk his tentative standing in the famous club. He cast it over the dark waters of Onota Lake at midnight, two weeks ago. But the gloom did not hide the attached spinner’s glint from an old he-one. The great bass went for it, with fatal consequences. It proved to be a six and one-half pound large-mouth. Although not a confirmed fisherman, Mr. Kirk is in a fair way to be. Last year he caught a three-pound small-mouth, this year another large-mouth weighing four pounds. That’s enough to give anybody the bug.