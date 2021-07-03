LEE — When the Lee Fire Department journeys to Pittsfield tomorrow to take part in the firemen’s muster, they will take with them Water Witch No. 2 engine, a hand pumper made in 1856.
At a tryout last night all appeared to be in readiness. The pumper was taken to Elm Street, where one of the old-time cisterns, formerly used by the Fire Department, is still in existence. At the first attempt, a lusty stream of water burst forth, amid the cheering of the firemen who were working the hand pump.
Bought in 1856 from the A.W. Roberts Company of Hartford, this engine was the first piece of apparatus owned by Water Witch Engine No. 2 of Lee. At the first meeting of this organization, which was held in Eldridge Hall (located where the present L. Dickter building now stands), L.D. Brown, a prominent lawyer, organized the company and initiated efforts to subscribe funds for the purchase of the pumper. Ninety-nine men comprised the Water Witch Company at that time.
When delivered at Lee by the manufacturer in August of 1856, a large delegation was present at the freight station at noon to greet it. Because of the enthusiasm of the crowd, the manufacturer is reported to have magnanimously knocked $9 off the original bill for $1448, which was considered quite a gesture at the time. The new apparatus was housed in the firehouse located on Academy Street on property now belonging to St. Mary’s parish. The original building was later converted into a two-family dwelling and moved to 192 High Street, where it still stands, the property of Louis D. Ciullo.
The pumper was built of the sturdiest and best materials. The exterior is done in solid mahogany, with decorations of inlaid ivory and brass fittings. All of the iron work is hand wrought. The pump itself has a 10 1/4-inch cylinder with a 4 1/2-inch graduated up to 6 1/2-inch stroke. The pumping bars (called brakes) have room for 25 men on each side. The apparatus is built with front reels for draglines when hauled by hand, and space provided for hitching horses when necessary.
Three former members of the Water Witch Company are Robert Hayden, Thomas M. Kerr and Henry Ross. In discussing the weight and method of transportation, they recalled that at one fire in East Lee in 1900, this apparatus was moved from School Street in Lee to the East Lee Inn in 1 hour and 10 minutes by 12 of the Lee Water Witch Company members.
Many prizes have been won with this pumper since it was purchased. The decorative oil lamp which surmounts the center tank was won at Holyoke in 1888. Side lamps were won at Bridgeport, Conn., in 1880. Both of these were the result of speed pumping contests. The last award taken by this engine was a large silver cup won at Pittsfield on Sept. 6, 1915 — as a result of a tub contest.