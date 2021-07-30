The question is often asked, “Why should a young boy or girl go away to school?”
During the past 14 years, Dr. and Mrs. I. M. Altaraz, directors of the Altaraz School at Monterey, have sought an answer to that question. Now that the school is entering its 15th year, it is possible to look back and take stock of the progress made. Many students have gone out to take their places in the world. What began as a small, experimental school, now is a well-established school community in itself and is taking its place in the education of American youth.
Through years of observing children, it has been found that the character of the child is often not assisted to develop. Therefore, many perfectly normal children have great social difficulty. When such children were enrolled at the Altaraz School, their interests — in carpentry, radio, forestry, science, art — were found and developed. As soon as the child was supplied with the proper tools and materials and received the friendly encouragement of men and women, he became a happier being.
Many children have come to the school with ideas which they were anxious to put into workable form. Some wanted to write books, others to complete inventions, some had music to compose, others planned “buildings” they wanted to construct. Many of them had become lonesome and turned away from friends and relatives. In the guidance of these children, opportunities were given to visit neighboring places — factories, museums, farms, shops. In seeing such realities, the children learned to clarify and apply their own theories. By opportunities to repair a tractor, to help to oil a truck, or to build furniture in their well-equipped workshops of the school, boys have gained a practical knowledge of mechanics not usually possible before trade-school years.
The child who comes to the Altaraz School finds in the first place a home, then an all-round education as well as guidance in the development of good habits.
Through actual living in such a school, where children of all ages live, learn, work and play together, school years become actual apprenticeship and most valuable preparation for later life.